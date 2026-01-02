GoFundMe To Assist Local Family After Road Rage Crash

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A GoFundMe campaign is underway for a family left traumatized by a road rage crash to help them pay for a new vehicle.



36-year-old Tony Charles Lesperance of Clio is facing six felony charges following a road rage incident in which he pointed a pistol at the Livingston County family of four on US-23/I-75 and forced their vehicle off the road – totaling it. Charges include two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of felony firearms.



The incident happened in Vienna Township on December 13th.





The GoFundMe for the family states the following:



“On a day that started like any other, heading to bronners for a family ornament, my family and I became victims of a terrifying road rage incident on 75 north. An aggressive driver pointed a gun at my husband and our two children, then used his car to hit us into the cement median. Our vehicle was pit maneuvered, causing us to hit the median head-on, spin three times, and crash again. The car was totaled, and the emotional impact on all of us has been overwhelming. Insurance will only cover half of what we owe on the vehicle, leaving us with a significant financial burden on top of the trauma we experienced.



We are all emotionally scarred from this incident. My poor six-year-old is now nervous in any vehicle, and my son suffered serious whiplash. This was our first car crash, and the fear and anxiety linger every day. We are seeking counseling to help us process what happened and begin to heal as a family. At the same time, we need to replace our only vehicle so we can get to work, school, and appointments.



Your support will help us replace our car and access the counseling we need to recover from this traumatic event. We are deeply grateful for any help you can offer as we try to move forward and rebuild our sense of safety. Thank you for reading our story and considering a donation to help our family heal”.





Links to the GoFundMe and a video from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office are provided.



Photos: GoFundMe/GCSO