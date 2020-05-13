Fundraiser Started For Man Hospitalized After Furnace Explosion

May 13, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A GoFundMe campaign has been started for a Howell man hospitalized with severe burns following an explosion at a mobile home on Mother’s Day.



The explosion happened in the 100 block of Orleans Street in the Howell Estates manufactured housing community on May 10th. Deputy Howell Fire Chief Ron Hicks said that upon arrival, units found severe structural damage to the residence and a 46-year-old male had suffered burns on his hands and face. Howell Police were investigating the cause of the explosion.



A GoFundMe account has since been created by Alannah Mikinka, the daughter of Luke Mikinka who was working on his furnace when the explosion occurred. Mikinka says the furnace blew up in in her father’s face and he currently has severe burns on his arms and face. He remains hospitalized in the burn unit at the University of Michigan Medical Center. Due to the severity of burns, Mikinka says they can only hope for the best. She says it appears her father will remain hospitalized for at least a month but maybe longer. He had been working in the construction industry but was unemployed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and has no health or home insurance. Funds raised through the GoFundMe campaign are expected to go toward medical costs and a $100,000 goal is listed. A link is provided.