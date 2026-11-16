GoFundMe To Assist W/ Funeral Expenses For Pinckney Man Killed In Crash

November 16, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A GoFundMe campaign has been organized by the family of a Pinckney man killed in a crash last Friday.



57-year-old Kevin Joseph Queen passed away unexpectedly on November 13th in a crash on Hughes Road.



His obituary states “Kevin was truly one of a kind, with a larger-than-life personality and a heart just as big. He was a happy, outgoing, fun-loving man who never met a stranger. He had countless friends and was loved by so many. His sense of humor was unforgettable, and he had a special gift for making anyone laugh and bringing joy to those around him”.



Queen's family has organized a GoFundMe campaign to assist with his funeral expenses. That link is provided top.



Details of the crash were not immediately available, but requests for comment have been placed by WHMI.



Crash photo: Morgan Carr