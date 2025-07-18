GoFundMe For Howell Man Seriously Injured In Dirtbike Crash

July 18, 2025

A GoFundMe has been set up for a Howell man seriously injured in a dirtbike crash.



27-year-old Jason Norwood was involved in what was described as a “devastating dirtbike accident that left him with life-altering injuries” on July 13th at a private track in South Lyon.



Per the GoFundMe page, Norwood sustained severe fractures to his T7 and T8 vertebrae and was life-flighted to the University of Michigan Hospital, where neurosurgeons performed emergency surgery in an attempt to repair the damage to his spine. In addition to the spinal trauma, he also suffered a head injury, multiple broken ribs, and fractures in his neck.



Norwood remains hospitalized and will have a long road to recovery, with donations sought to aid with medical and other expenses.



“This type of injury carries not only immense emotional and physical tolls, but also an overwhelming financial burden. The road ahead will involve extensive medical care, rehabilitation, equipment, and time away from work, all of which come with significant costs. We are asking for your support to help ease the financial strain and allow Jason and our family to focus fully on his recovery. Any contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference during this critical time.”



Below is the update posted July 16th:



“Our guy got the all-clear to take off his neck brace and is feeling more like himself than ever! After last night’s MRI, doctors determined that the fractures in his neck were minor enough to ditch the brace which is a huge relief considering how much discomfort it was causing. We also received confirmation that his spinal fusion is holding strong and exactly where it should be.



Today was another whirlwind of visitors (seriously, someone check the world record on hospital visitors in one stay….we think he’s breaking it). After being on a liquid only diet, he was finally cleared to eat solid food. His first request? A McDouble and a large fry but he fell asleep right before it showed up. Classic Jason.



Overall, today has been the best day yet on his road to recovery. It is hard to believe that it has just barely been 4 days post accident. We can’t say thank you enough for all the support. The level of love we feel from those around us is unmatched.”



