GoFundMe Set Up For Family Of Howell Man Killed In Hit & Run

January 3, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Hartland Township.



On Monday, December 23rd at approximately 1:40am, Troopers from the MSP Brighton Post were dispatched to the area of southbound Old US-23 near Bergin Road on a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a vehicle and bicycle.



The victim, 22-year-old Alexander Tubbs of Howell, was riding his bike southbound on Old US-23 from his night shift job when he was struck by a vehicle and subsequently killed.



Police said the driver of the vehicle left the scene, and the incident was reported through a passerby with no witnesses. Troopers worked alongside deputies form the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Hamburg Township Police to develop a suspect vehicle with car parts left at the scene, along with other investigative means.



The suspect was identified as 63-year-old Brighton man who was driving a white 2013 Ford F-150. He was said to be located within two hours and taken into custody.



MSP has since clarified that the suspect was not arrested but was located and questioned about his involvement. It said Troopers were conducting further investigation and follow up and will complete their investigation, which will be sent to the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office for review of potential charges.



Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is asked to contact the Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.



Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account has been set up to assist Tubbs’ family with expenses. He went by the name Sasha and was said to have been recently adopted by the family. He attended Hartland High School.



A link to the GoFundMe is provided.



Photo: GoFundMe