Vehicle Fire Reported At GM Proving Grounds In Milford

February 7, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A vehicle fire broke out in an engineering lab at the General Motors Proving Grounds in Milford early Sunday morning.



It happened around 6:30am and multiple fire units responded on scene, including the Brighton and Milford departments. WWJ Newsradio 950 reports that a development vehicle caught fire and it appeared to be related to the 12V system but officials did not disclose the nature of the vehicle or whether it was electric.



The fire was said to be contained to the vehicle and the lab sustained only minor damage. The facility did sustain smoke damage and crews were working to get everything cleaned up.



Brighton Area Fire Authority Chief Mike O’Brian told WWJ that GM employees quickly called for help and the building’s sprinkler system helped to minimize damage. No injuries resulted.