Global Auto Manufacturer Establishes U.S. Headquarters in New Hudson

June 22, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com





Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced that global auto manufacturer DESign USA is establishing its U.S. headquarters and first U.S. manufacturing operations in New Hudson with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund.



The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $19 million and create 45 good-paying jobs in advanced auto manufacturing and future mobility.



“DESign USA is driving $19 million of investment and creating 45 good jobs in Southeast Michigan, underscoring our leadership in advanced manufacturing and future mobility and builds on our economic momentum,” said Governor Whitmer.



DESign USA Inc., headquartered in South Africa, is a large global automotive manufacturer. The company has grown significantly since it originated in 2017, completing projects for Ford, BMW, Stellantis, Tenneco, and others.



The company plans to establish its first U.S. manufacturing operations in New Hudson, where it will construct a 153,000 square-foot facility that will be used to design and build automotive automation equipment. It will also serve as the company’s U.S. headquarters.



The Michigan Strategic Fund is supporting the project with a $466,650 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. Michigan was chosen for the project over a competing site in South Carolina because of the company’s established relationships with Michigan-based suppliers and customers.



“The decision by DESign USA to establish its first U.S. operations and U.S. headquarters in Southeast Michigan underscores our state’s leadership in automotive manufacturing and future mobility, as well as the strength of our business climate and talented workforce,” said MEDC Sr. Vice President of Regional Prosperity Matt McCauley. “This project is a win for New Hudson and for the entire state."



The company anticipates the project could lead to future expansions and investment in the state.



The Detroit Regional Partnership is prepared to assist the company in finding candidates for the newly created positions.



Individuals interested in careers with DESign Group should email hiring.usa@des-igngroup.com or info@des-igngroup.com.