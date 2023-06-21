Glider Crashes In Unadilla Township

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A glider aircraft crashed into a field in Unadilla Township Wednesday afternoon.



The aircraft came down in a field off Unadilla Road, south of Doyle Road, at around 3pm.



Two people on board were reportedly injured and transported to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor for treatment.



The Unadilla Township Police and Fire Departments were on scene, along with various other agencies.



The Federal Aviation Administration was notified by law enforcement.



Further details are unknown at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.