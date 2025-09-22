Sneak Peek Into "The Witching Hour" At Glenlore Trails

September 22, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Double, double, toil and trouble! The spooky season is here and the magical experience of Glenlore Trails is returning.



WHMI was among those who got a first-hand look at this year’s attraction during a special media preview night - before it opens to the public this Thursday, September 25th.



Glenlore Trails is located at 3860 Newton Road in Commerce Township – offering a different experience than the typical haunted houses.



The immersive and illuminated forest of towering trees has been transformed and will debut the theme “Witching Hour” for the kickoff of the 2025 season.



The creative forces behind Glenlore Trails, Bluewater Technologies, are known for creating over the top experiences, with new enhanced themes each year.



During “Witching Hour”, glowing spells will dance across towering trees, illuminating shadows and lights will take over the forest, interactive games and mysterious sounds will echo throughout, during this night walk under the moonlight.



Co-Founder Chanel Schoeneberger told WHMI they started everything in 2020, saying they had an event business but the pandemic offered an opportunity for them to pivot. She said they had always had a concept of themed entertainment and were able to bring it to life – adding they have an incredibly talented team that makes everything possible.



There’s a base area that always has live music, concessions, food trucks and other activities. Magic wands are offered as a plus-up experience, not required but there is a fee. There are several interactions along the trail where people can tap those magic wands to bring additional things to life.



Schoeneberger stressed everything is family-friendly and meant to be “spooky”, and not scary or haunted. She said they change up the theme every year for Halloween to try and provide something fun and fresh for those returning, as well as those who have never been.



After November 2nd, she says they’ll have a two-week changeover and transition to Christmas. She said this year will be an Aurora theme and offer a winter, magical experience with a fun twist but also tie in traditional holiday themes and some surprises.



Tickets are available now and more information is in the provided links.



More photos can be viewed on the WHMI News Facebook page.