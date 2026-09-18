Glenlore Trails' CarnEvil 2 Opens This Weekend

September 18, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A popular Halloween attraction opens for the season Friday evening. Glenlore Trails, off Newton Road in Commerce Township, has brought back it's CarnEvil theme for its immersive night walk through the woods, along with interactive displays, food, drinks and more.



“It’s family-friendly. A great date night. Definitely a fun spot to bring your kids. It’s spooky, but not scary,” says co-founder Chanel Schoeneberger.



She says it’s the first time Glenlore Trails has done a sequel in seven years, creating a lighted pathway of spooky carnival sights and sounds, allowing visitors to build their own character through a magic wand, while playing interactive carnival games.



“About three years ago, was our first Carn-Evil. We loved it so much, we wanted to do a sequel. So, we brought CarnEvil 2, really to just spice it up. We brought in a lot more AI. A lot more animatronics. Increased our activation. Added more technology. More lighting. More audio. More sounds.”



Schoeneberger says they’re planning to have two food trucks on site each night.



“We also do have alcohol on site, for anybody interested in a cocktail. We do hot cocoa, cider, snacks. Fun little merchandise for the kids,” she added. “Really, we just like to have that entertainment space for anybody looking to come out. Sometimes we put the game on.”



More information is linked below.