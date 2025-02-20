Gleaners Mobile Food Pantry At Highlander Way Middle School

February 20, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







The Gleaners Community Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will hold a distribution event Thursday for those in need.



The mobile pantry will be in the Highlander Way Middle School bus lot in Howell from 4 to 5pm today. That’s located at 511 North Highlander Way, between the Freshman Campus and the middle school.



The mobile pantries allow partners of Gleaners to target areas of need where no pantry currently exists.



Gleaners’ website states the School Food Mobile monthly distributions help provide nutritious, healthy food to students and families at low-income schools in the five counties it serves: Livingston, Oakland, Wayne, Monroe, and Macomb.



Each distribution provides 50-100 families with approximately 40 pounds of food including fresh vegetables, fruit, whole grains, and lean protein.



This program also includes a nutrition education component. Program Coordinators distribute healthy recipe tastings, nutrition education tips, SNAP outreach materials, healthy recipes, and access to virtual content to families.