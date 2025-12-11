Gleaners Food Bank: Increased Need Continuing During Holiday Season

December 11, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The holiday season is in full swing, but it’s not all comfort and joy for everybody.



Gleaners Community Food Bank continues to see increased demand when it comes to community food insecurity, and individuals and families in need.



Last year, Gleaners distributed more than 47 million total pounds of food to communities – and nearly 4 million pounds in Livingston County alone.



The non-profit works with partner agencies across the region but also hosts mobile distribution sites to help those in need.



While there is a need year-round, it’s even more critical during the holidays. That’s according to Gleaners Senior Director of Advancement Communications, Marketing and Media/PR Kristin Sokul.



For every dollar donated, Gleaners is able to provide three meals at any time of year, but Sokul said they’re lucky to have match partners during the holiday season. She said unfortunately, this is a time they’re seeing increased need - even beyond what was seen previously with just inflation alone.



Sokul told WHMI many families are struggling with availability of resources – notably when there were issues with SNAP food benefits and a significant increase in need. While that has calmed some, she said the holidays are still a generally trying time for families with increased expenses. Sokul referenced utilities and food expenses not only being more expensive, but people having more responsibilities to deal with.



Sokul stressed if Gleaners can work together with partners “to take that some of that worry of hunger off the table, it’s a tremendous benefit to the entire community” – adding she thinks there is still a stigma attached to reaching out for help if you don’t have enough food in your household.



Sokul said the truth of the matter is that if someone is reaching out to local panties and food banks, they’re making a responsible decision as to how they allocate resources available to them so they don’t have to make trade-offs. She said that means “paying rent, paying to have a vehicle to get to a job and perform, and having kids be able to go to school and learn because they have full bellies”.



Sokul also noted they know that people wait too long to ask for help because they’re not comfortable with it but coming out sooner than later means less stress for individuals and their families.



Those struggling are encouraged to reach out for support, and Gleaners has a partner network that can be accessed in the provided top link, www.pantrynet.org. It features a list of partners in local areas, as well as mobile distribution events.



In the Genoa Township area, Gleaners operates the Shared Harvest Pantry off Sterling Drive.

Sokul concluded by saying Gleaners is always looking for different kinds of community support. She said donations are paramount; due to their ability to stretch dollars further. However, they recognize that “not everyone has a dollar in their pocket to give, but they might have time in their heart” and they always need volunteers. While booked up for December, Sokul said they especially need volunteers in January, February, and March when it’s still cold and generally volunteerism is down. Gleaners also welcomes food and fund drives with businesses, schools, or organizations.