Gleaners Community Food Bank Seeks Donations, Volunteers This Giving Season

November 25, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



In the spirit of thanksgiving, it's a good reminder of the many Livingston County families struggling to put a meal on the table this season.



Gleaners Community Food Bank can help, having already distributed 53 million pounds of food this year.



"If you have dollar in your pocket and food security is your priority, Gleaners is a great place to give that dollar because we have so many match partners in this time of season, that every dollar you give, which would normally provide three meals, can provide six meals," says spokeswoman Kristin Sokul.



"Really, you could take care of two individuals for an entire day, just by having an extra dollar."



Sokul says food donations of things like canned meat, beans and vegetables, low-sodium soups, and peanut butter are always welcome.



Gleaners also is seeking volunteers, especially in the weeks following the Christmas and New Year holidays.



"Gleaners can only be as effective and efficient as we are because people are willing to give the time in their heart to making that efficiency possible," says Sokul.



"If you don't have time in this season, we're really looking for volunteers even as we get into the winter months of January, February, March, where so many people have already given their generosity of time, those time frames can really be a drought of volunteerism. If you can't now, make an appointment with yourself in the future for those months."



You make monetary donations and apply to volunteer at the links below.