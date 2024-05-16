Gleaners Charity Event Will Showcase 100 Years at GM Proving Ground

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A charity event this Saturday for Gleaners Food Bank will highlight the 100-year anniversary of General Motors' Proving Ground in Milford.



Retirees will be on-hand at the Lingenfelter Private Collection in Brighton Township, sharing stories, pictures and video of their experience.



"We're going to have some of the more senior retirees sitting at tables to talk about the Proving Ground for anybody who wants to come in and discuss what's happened at the Proving Ground over the last hundred years," says James Lafferty, event chairman.



While today's drivers at the Proving Ground are UAW members, working exclusively with the auto giant, Lafferty told WHMI News it wasn't always that way.



"In the old days, the farmers would come in and drive when they weren't working on their farms," he says. "The fall and winter, the farmers would come in and drive durability cars."



Saturday's charity event runs from 10am to 3pm at the Lingenfelter Private Collection. All donations go to Gleaners Food Bank.