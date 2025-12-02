Giving Tuesday Helps Boost Efforts of Local Non-Profits

December 2, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



You've forked out lots of money in holiday shopping both in-store and online. Now, you're asked to give to charity as part of what's called Giving Tuesday.



It's when non-profits such as Gleaners Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity, American Red Cross, Vina Community Dental, North Star Reach and others are counting on generous donations of cash, items and volunteer time.



Livingston County United Way Executive Director Carrie Newstead was on WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



"With the good, comes the bad, and today the fraudsters are out there," she said. "We do recommend that you go on either CharityWatch.org, CharityNavigator.org, or Give.org."



"You need to see the charity you're giving to has a .org at the end of it, and that they're not asking you for cryptocurrency. They're not asking you for gift cards or to wire money. None of those are the way."



Americans in 2024 gave $3.6 billion to local charities across the U.S. on Giving Tuesday.



"We just came off of Thanksgiving and we're feeling grateful, and realizing how fortunate we are to have families, a warm house to be in and food on the table," said Newstead.



"So, you think of those others that are maybe struggling to get food on their table."



