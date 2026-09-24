"Give Like Dolly" to Livingston Twilight Rotary Imagination Library

September 24, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Friday, September 25 is "Give Like Dolly Day" -- a play on the late country legend's famous song "9 to 5." The Livingston Twilight Rotary is seeking continued monetary support to provide books to preschool children, as part of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.



"We are the only partner in Livingston County, and currently we service children with Brighton zip codes 48114 and 48116, with the intent, as we raise additional funds, to be able to expand the program to other zip codes in Livingston County," said Rotary Chair Darlene McManus.



"We started our first month in October 2023 with 43 kids. And we're now up over 800, with an additional 219 that have graduated out of the program."



The Twilight Rotary is seeking upwards of $50,000 in donations.



"It is a monthly funding goal that we always have to meet in order to pay for those books and the postage," said McManus. "It's about $31 per child, per year, for them to receive 12 books."



Monetary donations can be made directly to Livingston Twilight Rotary through a QR code or the link below. Donors can also mail a personal check made out to: "The Dollwood Foundation" with the MEMO line: "MIBRIGHTON 3310."



Checks can be mailed to:



Livingston Twilight Rotary

800 W. Grand River

Brighton, MI 48116



Anyone with questions can contact the Livingston Twilight Rotary at: (810) 534-3010 ext 3, or email: livingstontwilight@rd6380.org