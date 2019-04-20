"Girls On Fire" Camp Aims To Inspire Local Teens

April 20, 2019

The Brighton Area Fire Authority is hosting a “Girls on Fire” Camp focused on leadership, teamwork and inspiration.



It’s open to future women of Livingston County, teenage girls age 14-18, who are invited to learn about what it takes to be a firefighter in the hands-on, three day camp. Participants will train with firefighters and learn CPR, self-defense tactics, leadership and firefighting skills – in addition to meeting women who are breaking down stereotypes in the historically male-dominated career.



Brighton Fire Chief Mike O’Brian says the Authority employs quite a few females already and thinks they’re probably one of the bigger employers on the fire side with the number of females. He says they are really excited to offer the new day camp and have partnered with some of the other area fire departments. He says it’s designed to break down some of the barriers as it relates to the fire service, provide great leadership training and self-confidence and really dive in so participants can get a view of what the fire service is all about. O’Brian notes the Authority already has a cadet program that is always looking for young men and women as well as the Howell high School Fire Academy, which is open to any Livingston County student who is a junior or senior. He tells WHMI they’re always looking for different ways to plant the seed early that the fire service and EMS is a great opportunity.



O’Brian says they hope the camp will help stimulate young minds and perhaps let them do something they never thought they would like using the Jaws of Life in a training, supervised atmosphere. He says spots are filling up fast so they encourage anyone interested to fill out an application. The camp will take place June 17th through the 19th from 8am to 3pm. More information and application details can be found through the provided link. (JM)