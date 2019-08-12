Iconic Restaurant Set To Open In Brighton Soon

August 12, 2019

The iconic Ginopolis Restaurant in Farmington Hills will be closing its doors forever on Aug. 17th. However, the famed restaurant, which has served food and drink to the likes of Frank Sinatra, Bob Hope and Elizabeth Taylor, won’t be completely gone. Instead, it will move to a new, smaller location in downtown Brighton.



Ginopolis will open in the former Downtown Main Martini Bar and Grille in the near future. The suburban Detroit restaurant is owned by Peter Ginopolis, who says when the business opens in Brighton it will be a smokehouse barbecue establishment for ribs, chicken and brisket. That’s been the main bill of fare for the business in Farmington Hills, which has been open for 37 years. The new Brighton location, at Main and West streets, had been vacant since the downtown Main closed in August of last year.



Ginopolis signed a long term lease with BMH Realty, owned by Mike Corrigan of Corrigan Oil Co. of Brighton., for the building and has done major remodeling work on the interior. (TT)