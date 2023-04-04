Ginopolis' Bar-BQ Closes Doors, Plans for New Venue

April 4, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



In downtown Brighton, Ginopolis' Bar-BQ Smokehouse has closed its doors to make way for a new venue.



The restaurant goes by "Ginopolis' Bar-BQ & Speakeasy" on Facebook, and in a recent post, the restaurant claims to have plans for a new space that will offer special events, a DJ, banquets, comedy, and line dancing.



As stated in the post, "We have decided to close Ginopolis' Brighton. The Ginopolis family is truly appreciative of your support! Endless gratitude to all. New venue coming soon!"



The venue will likely be country-themed, but no word on the new name for the establishment.



There was no official opening date listed, but April 14th was written on the notice to Facebook followers, with additional information to follow.



Ginopolis' Bar-BQ Smokehouse is located at 201 W. Main Street in Brighton.