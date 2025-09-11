Lt. Governor Releases Statement On Bomb Threat At Residence

September 11, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II released the following statement Thursday:



“Earlier today, there was a credible bomb threat to my home, where Ellen and I raise our young children. The threat has been cleared, and I am grateful to law enforcement for their quick response and for keeping my family and our neighborhood safe.



“I know that people are on edge—it’s a scary time. This incident came just a day after the murder of Charlie Kirk and in the midst of an escalating pattern of political violence in Michigan and in America. The purpose of this violence is to silence, intimidate, and eliminate people and their voices from our society. That won’t work on me. We cannot let this remain our reality.



“We cannot tolerate political violence. We cannot excuse it. We cannot normalize it. We have to push through this and do the work to do better. It’s not easy, but nothing important ever is. It’s up to us to dig deep and commit to ending violence and creating a safe, healthy society.”