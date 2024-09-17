Ghostly Grove Haunted Attraction Closed

September 17, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Pinckney's Ghostly Grove Haunted Attraction will not re-open this Halloween season. The owners posted this on social media over the weekend:



"Ghostly Grove would like to thank all our customers who came out and supported us the last five years. It has been our pleasure to create a haunted attraction that brought out your screams and made your nightmares come to life. Sadly, due to circumstances beyond our control, the decision to close Ghostly Grove has been made. We are very sorry and are disappointed that this decision became necessary. Please know your patronage & time spent at our haunt means everything to us and unless we could give you our 110% effort then we would be doing you and ourselves a grave disservice. We hope you enjoy your 2024 Halloween season and visit many of the fantastic haunted attractions here in Michigan."



Photo courtesy of Ghostly Grove.