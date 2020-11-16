Pinckney Man Facing Slew Of Child Pornography Charges Bound Over

November 16, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A local man facing more than 20 felonies, including possession of child pornography, is headed to trial.



A pre-examination hearing was held November 10th for 26-year-old Westley Allen Geul in 53rd District Court in Howell. The Pinckney man was bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court by Judge Daniel Bain. With all trials currently on hold due to COVID, future court dates have not yet been scheduled.



Geul was originally bound over in July of 2019, but his case was remanded back to District Court. While exceptions for 2 counts against him were made, Geul still faces more than 20 felony charges. They include six counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, four counts of child abusive commercial activity, 11 counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and one count of promoting or distributing child sexually abusive material.



If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.