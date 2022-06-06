Moses Wins Boy Scouts Distinguished Citizen Award

June 6, 2022

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



Brighton business owner and entrepreneur George Moses has been accorded the 2022 Boy Scouts of America Distinguished Citizen of the Year award for the Three Fires District.



The award was presented to Moses at the recent Three Fires recognition dinner, held at the Crystal Gardens Banquet Center on Grand River in Genoa Twp.



Moses, who owns the Brighton-based Marketeer, has been involved in Boy Scouts since his youth. As a child, he was a member of Troop 209 in Detroit, and says his greatest thrill as a young Boy Scout who lived in the city was being introduced to the wilderness. In accepting the award, Moses said that the local scout leaders “are truly doing God’s work in teaching our youth the values and the skills that make our society great.”



Moses is very active in his home community in many other ways as well. He is a long-time member of the Brighton Rotary Club and the Brighton Optimist Club. He also serves on the board of directors of the Brighton Center for the Performing Arts, The Purple Rose Theatre, Work Skills Corporation and Community Papers of Michigan.



In the past he has also served as a director of the VINA Dental Clinic, the Brighton and Howell Chambers of Commerce and the Livingston County Homebuilders Association.



Moses and his wife, Melanie, have been married for 49 years and have two grown children. Their son, Raymond, is an organic farmer in Livingston County and their daughter, Kim-Nora, lives with her family in the United Kingdom.