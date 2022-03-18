Man Charged With Impersonating Police Officer Enters Plea

March 18, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Clarkston man facing a variety of charges for impersonating a police officer has entered a plea in the case.



63-year-old George Michael Galbraith was charged last September with impersonating a public officer after a fake badge, two handguns and a shotgun were found in a vehicle - which was off the road with a flat tire in Washtenaw County.



Court records show that he entered a plea in Washtenaw County Trial Court. Galbraith pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor impersonating a public officer charge, as well as felony counts of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of dangerous weapons. In exchange, separate felony charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of ammunition will be dismissed.



A Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer was patrolling September 21st, 2021 in Northfield Township, when he saw a vehicle down an embankment near Spencer and 8 Mile Roads. Galbraith is alleged to have produced what turned out to be a fake badge and said he worked for an area police department. The officer later found the weapons and a gun belt containing a handcuff case. Galbraith also was reportedly wearing a coat with a zip-on attachment that read “POLICE.”



Galbraith was convicted in 2010 and 2015 on obstruction and weapons charges in Oakland County. He is next due in court for a hearing April 6th.