George Jewett Trophy Coming To Howell Opera House In Historic Homecoming

October 7, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A special celebration is set this Friday to welcome the George Jewett Trophy to Howell in a historic homecoming.



The event honors a remarkable local discovery connecting one of college football’s most important pioneers to the city’s earliest football history. The celebration is hosted by the “How Well We Live Foundation”.



President and Founder Erv Suida told WHMI the connection between Jewett and Howell came to light when an 1895 broadsheet for a “Musical and Athletic Entertainment” was discovered in the historic Howell Opera House.



Further research at the Howell Area Archives showed that Jewett held the event at the Opera House as an early fundraiser for Howell’s first football team, with proceeds helping cover away-game train fares and referees.



Suida commented “Bringing the George Jewett Trophy to the Howell Opera House and then to the Howell football game is more than a sports celebration; it is a homecoming for a story that belongs to Howell. The discovery of the 1895 program reminds us that history is sometimes waiting right beneath our feet. Sharing the trophy at both places gives our community the opportunity to honor Dr. Jewett’s courage, leadership, and lasting impact—from the Opera House fundraiser that supported his first team to the field where Howell football continues today.”



A media event is being held this Friday afternoon at The Opera House for a historical presentation, and the community homecoming. The celebration will highlight the story of the 1895 Opera House fundraiser, Jewett’s role in coaching and managing Howell High School’s first football team, and the broader significance of the George Jewett Trophy.



Following the Opera House program, the trophy will be featured at the Howell vs. Brighton football game to honor Howell’s football history and Jewett, who introduced and coached the sport for Howell’s first team. Gates open at 5:30pm.



The George Jewett Trophy will be on display in the concourse near the concession stand with photo opportunities prior to kickoff at 7:00 p.m. There will be a special presentation honoring Jewett and his connection to Howell football between the first and second quarters of the game.



Dr. George Jewett holds a singular place in American football history. He was the first African American football player at both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University, and he is recognized as the first Black player in Big Ten football history. In 2021, Michigan and Northwestern established the George Jewett Trophy, the first Football Bowl Subdivision rivalry game trophy named for an African American player.



At the 1895 Howell Opera House event, food, music, and a demonstration of the new game of football helped introduce the sport to the Howell community. Jewett served as head coach and emcee, using the Opera House gathering to build support for his players and the new program. Howell’s inaugural football season finished with a 3–6 record.



From that modest 1895 beginning, Howell football grew into a proud and enduring community tradition. The program’s later success, long-standing rivalries, and generations of players and supporters trace back to the foundation Jewett established—teaching the game, organizing the first team, and rallying Howell behind its new sport at the Opera House.



It was noted this special homecoming would not have been possible without the assistance from the University of Michigan, former Michigan wrestler and Livingston County resident Justin Spewock, Michigan Football Hall of Famer Jamie Morris and Sam Logan Khaleghi of SLK Media.



A full press release is attached.



Photo: Wikipedia – Jewett – U of M 1890 Team