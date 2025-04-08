Genoa Twp Board Approves Zoning Change, PUD for Legacy Hills

April 8, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Genoa Township Board of Trustees voted 6-1 Monday, to rezone 127 acres near Challis and Bauer roads from agriculture to low-density residential for the proposed Legacy Hills project.



Developers were back before the board again, addressing resident concerns about density, traffic congestion and water use.



"Our report concludes that this is essentially a drop in the bucket. Fifty-five units at this particular location, very strong aquafers. Particularly in the light of the fact it's in proximity to many of the community wells for the Brighton area that don't have any issues with the aquafers," said a representative of Pulte Homes.



Trustees also approved an environmental impact assessment, and Public Utility District agreement for the project.



Video of Monday's meeting and agenda are linked below.