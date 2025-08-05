Genoa Twp. to Issue Fines for Those Violating Temporary Sign Ordinance

August 5, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



How many signs are too many?



The Genoa Township Board of Trustees discussed the enforcement of the temporary sign ordinance, which was brought to the agenda by Supervisor Kevin Spicher.



In the agenda packet, Spicher said both he and Trustee Todd Walker noticed “an abundance” of temporary signs around the area, focused mostly at the Township’s busiest intersections and roundabouts. He added that the zoning enforcement official typically collects signs that are in violation weekly, but that it may not be enough to handle the influx of signs.



Temporary signs are ones that are put up for a specific activity or series of activities and have a posted time and date or appear to only be out for a limited time. Examples are garage sales, open houses or election signs.



According to a pamphlet on temporary signs, which was included in the agenda packet, they must be 10 feet from the “back curb for curbed roadways and the edge of gravel or gravel shoulder for uncurbed or gravel roadways.” They are prohibited “within the triangular clear vision area measured at 25 feet back from intersections of road right-of-way-lines.”



People looking to put up signs must have prior permission from the property owner. They must not be illuminated, need to be made of water-resistant materials and be well maintained and may not be up for longer than 45 consecutive days.



The full list of “sign standards” can be found in Article 16 of the Zoning Ordinance, which is linked below.



The Board decided that tickets will be issued, though there must be an address attached to be able to send them out. Fines will range from $50 for a first time infraction to $150 for repeated issues. A temporary increase in patrolling by the zoning enforcement official was also discussed as a way to encourage people to take down signs in a timely manner.



Many of the signs that are not in compliance are attached to utility poles. The attorney for the Township recommended contacting DTE to let them know citations would be issued, with the hope that the two organizations can work together to address the issue.



The next Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled for Aug. 18.