Genoa Twp Raises Rates for Oak Pointe Water, Sewer Customers

February 20, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Water and sewer rates are going up for roughly 1,500 Genoa Township residents.



Utilities Director Greg Tatara says Oak Pointe and Lake Edgewood water and sewer customers will see a monthly rate hike of $4.50, while flat rate sewer customers will pay an additional $5.23 per month.



"We've been required by the state of Michigan to sample for PFAS in residential homes downgraded from the former Oak Pointe wastewater plant, which was taken offline in 2015. That sampling this year cost us an additional $41,000," says Tatara.



"The flow is now going to be treated at the Genoa-Oceola wastewater treatment plant. That plant had to increase the rate it was charging to Oak Pointe for wholesale treatment, primarily due to the fact that plant's sludge disposal costs have increased from just over $100,000 in 2019, to now paying $225,000 a year."



Genoa Township has applied for grants to offset future costs. Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the township Utilities Department.