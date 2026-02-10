Genoa Twp Planners Okay Indoor Dog Park, Coffee Shop and Bakery

February 10, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Genoa Township Planning Commission on Monday approved a special use permit, site plan and environmental impact assessement for a proposed indoor dog park, coffee shop and bakery in the Country Corners shopping center off Grand River, just east of Latson.



It now heads to the full Township Board for final approval.



Applicant Stacie Phillips previously stated Paw Grounds would be a small outdoor area for leashed dogs, indoors will be unleased. Plans down the road would be to pursue obtaining a liquor license,



Dog day care would be provided during business hours -- proposed to be from 7am to 7pm. Corporate events, adoption days, and social events would also take place.



Noise would be contained with sound proofing inside, and animal waste would be cleaned immediately by dog owners and/or employees and then disposed of in sealed trash cans.



Planners previously stated nothing "jumped out as a major issue" and the proposal was said to be compatible with the Township Master Plan and Future Land Use Map.



Phillips indicated nearby businesses were in support and she is committed to soundproofing -- with a wall between the food area and the dogs - and dogs would always be on a leash outside. She commented the hope is to have real grass for the outdoor area, as the smell can be strong from turf.



The special land use does require future approvals from some outside agencies -- specifically the servicing utility, Drain Commission and Health Department.