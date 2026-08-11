Genoa Twp Planners Approve 7 Brew Drive-Thru Coffee for Grand River Plaza

August 11, 2026

Nik Rajkovic /news@whmi.com



The Genoa Township Planning Commission this week approved a special land use application, environmental impact assessment and site plan for a drive-thru 7 Brew coffee shop in the Grand River Plaza, in the parking lot of Hobby Lobby.



“We are looking at just under .7 acres of a development, part of the larger Hobby Lobby development on the front of Grand River,” said Joe Horton with architectural firm CESO Inc., who spoke on behalf of OLIO Development Group. “Their mission is to 'cultivate kindness,' which you see that play out in their business model.”



Horton said 7 Brew would have dual drive-thru lanes, with employees walking between the lanes to take orders and deliver one of more than 20,000 mix-and-match drink options.



“It is a drink-only stand that has an accommodation of coffees, smoothies, milk shakes,” he said. “They typically say there’s something there for everyone.”



There would also be eight parking spaces and a walk-up window. The entire development would reduce the existing parking lot by 49 spaces, which the Planning Commission deemed “acceptable.”



“The majority of 7 Brew’s service is in that drive-thru. With it being just a 510 square-foot building, it’s not one where people come, sit down and hang out. It’s simply grab your coffee and proceed off site,” Horton added.



The company already has several locations in Michigan and hundreds of stands across the U.S.



The plan now goes to the full Genoa Township Board for approval.



More information is linked below.