Genoa Twp Issues 'Precautionary' Boil Water Notice for Oak Pointe, North Shore

January 19, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Parts of Genoa Township are under a 'precautionary boil water notice' for the next 48 hours due to a water main break, causing a loss of pressure late Sunday evening.



According to Utility Director Greg Tatara, the notice affects residents living in the Oak Pointe and North Shore communities.



"This advisory is stricly precautionary. It does not mean that the water is not safe. It means that due to loss of pressure there is a potential for contamination," a release said.



Residents in Oak Pointe and North Shore are urged to boil drinking water used for consumption before use. Bathing, hand washing and other uses do not require water to be boiled.



Affected residents should bring all drinking water to a boil for one minute, then cool before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food.



Officials are collecting samples around the system, which will be tested to determine whether it meets state drinking water standards.



For more information, contact Genoa Township at (810) 227-5225 when offices reopen Tuesday. Updates will be provided on the township's website linked below.



General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes is available from the United States Environmental Protection Agency's Safe Drinking Water Hotline (800) 426-4791.