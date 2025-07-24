Genoa Twp Issues Boil Water Advisory for Oak Pointe, North Shore Neighborhoods

July 24, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Thursday's boil water advisory has been lifted for Genoa Township's Oak Pointe and North Shore neighborhoods.



Utility Director Greg Tatara told WHMI News around 9 am Friday, all bacteria testing came back negative following Thursday's temporary loss of pressure.



He said residents in those neighborhoods are free to consume and use their tap water.



The precautionary boil water notice was put into effect early Thursday morning.



"We had a radio communication failure with our elevated storage tank in Oak Pointe, which means when it was calling to fill, it did not fill," Utility Director Greg Tatara told WHMI News.



"We got down to a level of about four feet in the water tower, and as a result we had a low pressure in the system of about 9 psi. As a precaution, we have to put those residents on a precautionary boil water notice until we can collect bacteriological samples later today and run them."



Tatara had warned it could take up to 48 hours to lift that boil water notice.