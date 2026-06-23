Genoa Township Clerk Candidates Split Over Experience, Spending and Early Voting

June 23, 2026

By Matthew Hutchison / news@whmi.com



Two of the three Republican candidates for Genoa Township clerk made their cases to voters during a League of Women Voters forum ahead of the Aug. 4 primary.



Current Clerk Rick Soucy, who was appointed to the role after the previous clerk resigned, and Trustee Candie Hovarter discussed election security, fiscal conservatism and broader responsibilities of the clerk’s office. A third Republican candidate, Deborah McCormick, did not participate.



The candidates sought to create strong contrasts between each other at the forum held at the Howell Carnegie Library.



Soucy said he has brought stability to the office and invested hundreds of hours learning the position while also adding certified staff and successfully administering the May election. He underscored that Genoa Township’s elections are safe and secure, describing the process as detailed and handled by multiple people.



Hovarter said she believes elections are secure and said the office must continue following county protocols, training requirements and ballot security procedures. Hovarter said the clerk’s position is about more than running elections and stressed that voters should choose someone who will consistently vote conservatively on township spending.



The candidates also discussed early voting. Soucy said the requirement was not necessarily welcomed by the clerk’s office because of the added work and expense, but said 40% of Genoa voters used early voting in the last election. Hovarter said nine days of early voting “seems excessive,” but said if it is required and voters use it, the township should continue offering it.



Both candidates said voter education should be a priority.



Hovarter suggested mailers, tax-bill inserts, email reminders and information about absentee voting. Soucy said the township has already posted a comprehensive voting guide, is developing audio versions and has used mailers and multiple platforms to inform voters, especially with Genoa reducing its number of precincts from nine to six.



The candidates also addressed first-time voters. Soucy said poll workers are trained to be welcoming and said the township celebrates first-time voters. Hovarter said the office should provide strong customer service, answer questions and consider a first-time voter guide for newly registered voters.



In closing, Hovarter described herself as a hard worker, fiscally conservative and committed to training for the clerk’s position. Soucy said the clerk’s office is running smoothly and emphasized that the job includes 28 statutory responsibilities, most of which are not directly related to elections.



The winner of the Republican primary will advance in the race for Genoa Township clerk. Whoever wins the Republican primary is expected to face Matthew McClanahan, who is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.