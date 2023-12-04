Genoa Twp Board Expected to Rezone Grand River Property

December 4, 2023

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Genoa Township board meets Monday evening to possibly rezone a property along Grand River, just west of the Howell exit off I-96, across from Kohl’s.



“The property was formerly owned by AAA Service. They actually converted the land to a trailer sales business, and at the time, they weren’t aware that particular use was not permitted within their neighborhood service zoning,” says Township Manager Kelly VanMarter.



VanMarter says rezoning the property to general commercial is just the first step in housing a trailer business there long term.



The item already cleared committee without objection.