Genoa Twp Board Delays Decision on Legacy Hills Rezoning Request

March 18, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Genoa Township trustees kick the can down the road when it comes to a rezoning request for a 55-unit condo development at Challis and Bauer roads.



Developers of the proposed Legacy Hills made their case for over three hours Monday night, only to have trustees vote delay their decision until next month's meeting.



"That's where I think the problem and disconnect lies. So, we're going to propose language relative to fertilizer or penalties, or teeth, and then we're going to come back and negotiate it in an open forum? It doesn't make any sense," said Joe Skore, vice president of land acquisition with Pulte Homes of Michigan.



Several Genoa Township residents and trustees voiced concerns over population density, traffic congestion, nearby wetlands and water consumption.



The Genoa Township Board next meets April 7.