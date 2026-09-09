Genoa Twp Adopts No-Knock Registry to Deter Unwanted Solicitors

September 9, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Genoa Township will soon have a No-Knock Registry that residents can join, to deter unwanted solicitations from commercial peddlers. Trustees approved the language Tuesday night.



"This is a modification of the existing ordinance due to some concerns that were raised by Clerk (Rick) Soucy on the content. And he worked very hard with Seward Henderson PLLC to make sure we did everything in compliance, and also address some concerns that happened locally, not in our township thankfully, but in other townships nearby," said Supervisor Kevin Spicher.



"The goal of protecting the health, safety and welfare of our residents, namely to prevent fraud and do our best to protect resident privacy. In general, so people have an idea of who is roaming the streets trying to get their business."



The No-Knock Registry adds to the township's current peddlers and solicitors ordinance, which already requires them to obtain a license to go door-to-door.



It stems from an attempted kidnapping case in Brighton Township earlier this year. Ryan Josue Rojas of Utah, was charged with accosting a minor for immoral purposes involving an 8-year-old girl that occurred on May 27, 2026.



According to Michigan State Police, Rojas appeared to be wearing a badge for a pest control company.



"The No-Knock list is no small tackle," Spicher added. "Many residents have expressed satisfaction with that. We've talked to some other municipalities that have it, and they seem to be rather happy with that arrangement."



Township residents may register their address with the Clerk at no cost or at a cost-based fee set by the Board. A registration remains in effect for five years. The occupant must re-register to remain on the list. The occupant may remove the address at any time by written request.



The Township will issue a window cling identifying a registered residence upon registration. The absence of a window cling does not excuse a violation of of the ordinance.



Township Manager Kelly VanMarter said publication of the revised ordinance will be delayed to allow staff sufficient time to complete the administrative implementation of the ordinance, including establishing the procedures and systems necessary to administer the licensing requirements and No-Knock Registry.