Traffic Stop In Genoa Township Turns Up Pot, Cash & Gun

March 16, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man is facing multiple charges after marijuana, cash, and a gun was discovered during a traffic stop in Genoa Township Monday afternoon.



The Michigan State Police First District reports that a trooper from the Hometown Security Team conducted a traffic stop at around 2pm on I-96 near Latson Road.



Police seized marijuana, a handgun that had the serial number filed off, and almost $10,000 in cash.



The driver, a 21-year-old Muskegon man, was arrested and lodged on numerous charges. Police say the man is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, felony firearms, possessing an altered firearm, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.



Photo: MSP Twitter.