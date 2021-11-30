Winter Sled Hill Open At Genoa Township Park

November 30, 2021

By Jessica Mathews





The winter sledding season has arrived at the Genoa Township Park.



With the recent snowfall, the township is inviting community members to take advantage of the sled hill at the township hall property off Dorr Road. The sled hill is described as fun for all ages with a vertical drop of approximately 40-feet and a run length of over 200 feet.



Benches have been installed at the top for parents and those waiting to sled. There are also heated bathrooms and a warming area at the Township Park Pavilion.



A parking lot is located across the township driveway from the sled hill where parents can sit and watch sledders from the comfort of their vehicles. Officials also note that a light pole has been installed at the hill to allow for nighttime sledding.



All are said to be welcome to enjoy the winter fun for free at the township sledding hill.