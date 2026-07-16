Free FFP2 Masks For Genoa Township Residents

July 16, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Free masks are being made available to Genoa Township residents due to poor air quality.



Clerk Rick Soucy has announced that the Clerk’s Office has a limited supply of particulate 9480 FFP2 masks remaining from the COVID-19 pandemic.



In response to the current poor air quality conditions, the masks are being made available at no cost to Genoa Township residents who may wish to use them.



Quantities are limited and masks will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Genoa Township Clerk’s Office during regular business hours.



Residents interested in receiving masks are encouraged to stop by the Clerk’s Office while supplies last.