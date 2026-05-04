Genoa Township Updating Website

May 4, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Genoa Township is revamping its outdated website.



It will be a rebuild, as the website was last updated back in 2016.



Supervisor Kevin Spicher told WHMI it was brought to their attention that the current website it not ADA-complaint. He said it would have been quite an extensive job to bring it up to the needed level so they decided to do a full rebuild – noting the last one was done a decade ago.



Spicher says this will give them a chance to make the new site what people want, and they are open to suggestions for any features.



A live feed is expected to be part of the new site, per popular requests from the community. Spicher said they’re looking to have a live feed of the sled hill in the winter and then the maybe the park in the summertime – noting both are tremendous assets to the community and get very busy.



Each Department will have a section on the new site such as Clerk, Treasurer, Planning, Zoning etc. A memo states:



“The Township Website was last revamped in 2016. Over the years, the website has garnered

many positive comments regarding its usability and wealth of information. A decade later

and while the website still is a valuable resource for Township patrons, it is beginning to lag

behind other websites in its design. It is especially lacking in its presentation on mobile

devices which are in far more widespread use than in 2016. In addition, the Township website is facing new requirements for accessibility by the ADA. These requirements are designed to ensure web content is accessible to people with disabilities and the deadline to meet these new rules is April 24, 2027 for Genoa Township”.



Spicher said hopefully they’ll have some features to keep people abreast of new developments or things that have been proposed and their status moving forward to make it easier for people to keep an eye on what’s happening in the community. Anyone with suggestions, or if they see something they like on a different municipal site, can email supervisor@genoa.org.



The Board of Trustees approved a proposal for the upgrade and redesign at a cost not to exceed $15,600.