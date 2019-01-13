Grant Funds Could Bolster Sidewalk Project In Genoa Township

January 13, 2019

Genoa Township is hoping to secure some grant funds that would aid in completing a pathway project sooner than originally planned.



The Genoa Township Board met recently and approved a proposal for survey and design engineering services for the final phase of the Grand River Sidewalk Project. The project has been done in phases, usually on an every other year basis. However, there is now the possibility of grant funding through the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments or SEMCOG. Since the township has shown a commitment to non-motorized paths and the next phase represents a connection point between communities, there is a good possibility the township would be successful if it applies. Supervisor Bill Rogers tells WHMI the board authorized moving up the time frame to complete the engineering, which would have had to be done anyway, thanks to Trustee Terry Croft. Rogers says Croft is the board liaison to SEMCOG and discovered a window in which the agency was looking to help invest in different things. He presented some of the projects the township is looking at and inquired if any would comply with rules and regulations for grant funds. Rogers says Croft has done a lot of hard work since being on the board and it appears as though the township has a shot at the grant. Rogers noted the project was going to be done regardless, but they’re going to get the engineering done now to try and move the project along quicker if possible.



Meanwhile, a portion of a prior phase of the sidewalk project will be completed this spring. The installation of a boardwalk and traffic signal in the area of Hughes Road and Grand River has to be postponed due to challenges with logistics for the boardwalk as well as other issues related to Michigan weather. Some preliminary work will be done during the winter and the rest of the bridge installation will take place when things start to warm up. That work will coincide with the installation of a traffic signal at Hughes Road by the Livingston County Road Commission. (JM)