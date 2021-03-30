Genoa Township Seeks Grant To Expand Park

March 30, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Genoa Township is seeking a grant to acquire land adjacent to the existing township park and expand recreational opportunities.



The township board met virtually Monday night in a special meeting and approved a resolution authorizing the grant application, which is due April 1st. The township is pursuing a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant to acquire 90 acres of property. The grant would cover $3000,000, with a matching contribution commitment from the township in the amount of $300,000. The goal is to continue providing recreational amenities in a central location for the community and region, with it being noted during the meeting that the current facilities are being used quite a bit and the new basketball courts are always busy.



Supervisor Bill Rogers thanked the township manager for all of his work and diligence as well as everyone else involved. He said it’s a great opportunity for the township and they’ll keep their fingers crossed to acquire the contiguous property and build out quite a complex for constituents – as well as all of the others who visit from outside the area and take advantage of the facilities.



No one spoke during a public hearing held prior to the vote, which was required as part of the grant application. Manager Mike Archinal commented that everything else was in order and he’s confident they’ll be successful. It’s expected to be at least a couple of months before the township gets any word on the grant being awarded.