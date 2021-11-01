Genoa Township Residents Can Sign-Up For Email Updates

November 1, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Genoa Township is working to further increase communication with residents.



A resident had contacted Manager Mike Archinal to inquire about the township doing a monthly email notification for those who wish to sign up for such a service. A memo states that even though the township has an excellent website with lots of information, Archinal said he believes providing the monthly email blast would be a useful service to their customers and an effective tool for communication.



The information is expected to be kept specific to township business such as meeting dates, yard waste drop-off dates, leaf pickup, Big Red Barrel collection events, or holiday refuse dates.



Supervisor Bill Rogers tells WHMI not everyone visits the website to look for specifics and discussions have been taking place about putting out an E-blast on key topics. Rogers said nothing every day but it would be more current and relevant and if people want to volunteer their information, then they can build their platform to E-blast certain events.



Rogers says the hope is to get the initiative off the ground sooner than later. He said staff and the board felt it was a good idea so they’ll be working to get the word out. Residents can be added to the list through a portal on the township website or via email request.