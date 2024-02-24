Genoa Township Updates Radon Map

February 24, 2024







The radon map for Genoa Township has been updated.



According to a study conducted by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy; radon is present in elevated levels in about 40% of Livingston County homes.



The naturally-occurring, tasteless, odorless, and colorless gas comes from the natural, radioactive breakdown of uranium in soil, rock, and water and gets into the air. It enters buildings through openings in foundation floors or walls such as sump openings, crawlspaces, floor or wall joints, and cracks.



The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that approximately 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year are radon-related.



Testing is the only way to know if people are at risk for health issues caused by radon.



Genoa Township has free testing kits and instructions for residents at the Township Hall off Dorr Road.



The updated map is attached. Links to more information are provided.