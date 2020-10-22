Genoa Township Party Draws Concerns Amid Rising COVID Rates

October 22, 2020

Bu Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A gathering billed as a replacement Homecoming Party for Brighton-area students was held last weekend with reports that school officials asked kids not to attend based on concerns of spreading COVID-19.



A picture of an invitation for the gathering is making its way across social media and shows the party was held last Saturday at a home in the 5700 block of Golf Club Road in Genoa Township. The invitation says across the top; “whole towns going up tonight, all schools welcome” and indicate that the cost to enter the party is $20 and that attendees must be dressed up to enter. It also says attendees can bring a tent to camp out overnight. Reportedly the party drew several hundred students and was held outdoors in a tent, although it is uncertain whether the tent was open or closed.



Either way, it would have violated the current crowd restrictions issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which state which cap outdoor residential gatherings at 100 persons with face coverings “strongly recommended.” No mention of masks was made on the invitation, a screenshot of which indicates that Brighton High School administration was made aware of the gathering by other parents opposed to the party as well as “Officer Bell”, likely referring to Brighton Police Officer Kristi Bell, who serves as the liaison officer at Brighton High School.



When asked about the party, Brighton High School Principal Gavin Johnson said he would have no comment. Officer Bell referred our inquiry to Brighton Deputy Police Chief Curt Flood, who told WHMI that they “had information that a party was supposed to take place” but because it was reported to be outside the City of Brighton, he had no further information.



The party also drew several complaints to the Livingston County Health Department. Public Information Officer Natasha Radke told WHMI that they while they didn’t have many details about the party they “encourage parents to monitor for symptoms and keep kids home if sick.” The latest statistics indicate that the age group 0-19 is the second largest in Livingston County for COVID cases, with 331 out of the county's total caseload of 1,869. In addition, the rate of coronavirus infections has increased by more than 20% since October 1st.