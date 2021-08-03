New Pavilion Proposed Next To Genoa Twp. Basketball Courts

August 3, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new park pavilion could be installed on the Genoa Township hall property off Dorr Road.



New basketball courts were the most recent installment and at Monday night’s Board of Trustees meeting, the concept of adding a pavilion was discussed. It would be a very simple structure to provide some shade and shelter from the elements with picnic benches for seating.



Manager Mike Archinal reported they’ve noticed the courts getting a lot of use but also quite a few groups of people bringing camping chairs and enjoying morning coffee so they thought it would be nice to provide an amenity closer to courts. Some perspective drawings were done and Archinal said they wanted to get some board feedback and comfort level, adding preliminary estimates came in much better than expected. He noted they were expecting something six-figures with but got one preliminary proposal for around $36,000, which was great considering the high cost of building materials.



Supervisor Bill Rogers said the new basketball courts and other amenities have really taken hold and it’s been both encouraging and fun to watch. He told WHMI it appears the park property is really becoming a point of destination for not just residents but the public and they welcome everyone. He says the basketball courts are very well used all day until it gets dark, not just for that sport but others such as judo or karate. Rogers says the addition of a pavilion by the courts will offer some reprieve from the elements and make it more comfortable for a variety of users.



Rogers said it would be a simple structure with a roof to give some reprieve between games or spectating or whatever the case may be and there will be picnic tables for seating to encourage people to come out and relax or even have small gatherings for family and friends while their kids play. He anticipates the pavilion will also get used year-round, notably in the winter when the popular sled hill is open.



No lighting or restrooms are being proposed but it was stated that has been a point of discussion. Manager Mike Archinal reported they’re trying to keep it simple and barebones, noting restroom facilities are a big capital charge and carry huge maintenance costs.



Board members were in favor of the concept and thought it was a great idea moving forward. Trustee Jim Mortenson expressed a desire for building materials to be compatible with the township hall.



Archinal was ultimately directed to put together more information and pricing and bring back proposals for future board action.