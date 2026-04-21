Big, Bright New Amenity Coming To Genoa Township Park

April 21, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A big, bright new amenity is coming to the Genoa Township Park property.



The Board of Trustees met Monday night and approved the purchase of a large 10-foot Adirondack-style chair to be installed as a park amenity at the township hall property off Dorr Road.



The cost of the chair is not to exceed $1,800; to be paid for out of the Parks and Recreation Fund. The township is getting a deal on the price from a local vendor, with delivery and installation included. It was noted during the meeting that an analysis of price estimates from various sources showed the chairs can cost as much as $8,000. They are also very heavy.



The chair will be made of a different material instead of wood for durability and longevity, and will boast the township logo. A chair was on the property a while ago and was said to have been extremely popular and a nice photo opportunity for visitors.



The request for consideration was put forth by Treasurer Robin Hunt. A memo states the following:



“The addition of a giant Adirondack chair would add a unique visual feature for our park. These

oversized chairs have become increasingly popular in community spaces, creating a fun and

memorable photo opportunity for residents and visitors alike. The chair is made of durable, weather-resistant poly material making it well-suited for long-term outdoor use with minimal maintenance...With assistance from Clerk Soucy, we identified a local business, Ed Bock’s in Pinckney, that has a Sunburst Yellow chair in stock and can deliver and install it for $1,800. This is an excellent price; after researching multiple online vendors and contacting other suppliers, I did not find comparable options at a similar cost, and most charge additional set up and delivery fees”.



A preliminary site was selected for over behind the pavilion, on a poured-in-place rubber surface but it will likely be moved to a more visible spot after coordinating with Howell Parks & Recreation and the grounds crew.



Supervisor Kevin Spicher said they think it will be a great amenity to add to the park and it will be bright yellow so “you won’t be able to miss it”, adding they will eventually have it in a very prominent spot. He told WHMI “We have a beautiful property here and a very large mass of land with some great amenities – soccer fields, the pavilion, the sled hill, the playground, and now we’ll have the Adirondack chair...We’re working with Howell Parks & Rec to maybe add some future recreational activities as well – hopefully more news to come on that”.



Board member Candie Hovarter was the lone opposing vote.



An example photo of the chair and a map of the initial location are provided.



More information about the park is available in the provided link.