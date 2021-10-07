Police: Man Confessed To Stabbing Genoa Twp. Woman To Death

October 7, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The identity of a local woman who was said to be stabbed to death has been released.



46-year-old Brandon Eric Wilson of Genoa Township is charged with one count of homicide-open murder in the death of 66-year-old Janey Lynn Cairns, also of Genoa Township. Wilson was stopped in Texas on Monday for a traffic violation and at that time, made statements to law enforcement that ultimately resulted in the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responding to conduct a welfare check of Cairns’ residence – where her body was discovered.



At a recent hearing, local authorities stated that during the traffic stop in Texas, Wilson exited the vehicle with his hands up and stated he did something bad in Howell and had either killed or injured the victim. Police said Wilson later waived his Miranda rights and gave a full confession that he stabbed and assaulted the victim several times. During the local welfare check, Cairns’ body was found wrapped in blankets in a hallway closet.



The felony complaint that was filed states that Wilson is a habitual offender and the murder charge would be his third offense. It lists prior convictions from 2014 for resisting an officer and in 2010 for intimidation. If convicted as charged, Wilson faces life in prison. He remains in custody in Texas but will eventually be extradited to Livingston County.



The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is being asked to contact Detective Jake Fairbanks with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 517-540-7956.