Genoa Township Moves Closer To Finalizing Recreation Master Plan

December 8, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





With an early 2021 deadline approaching for grant funding, Genoa Township officials are working on a new recreation master plan.



The Board of Trustees, Monday night, hosted representative Jill Behm from Grifels Webster, whom they are entrusting to help provide the framework for a new recreation master plan.



A current recreation master plan is needed by February 1st in order to be eligible for grants from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources next year. Genoa



Supervisor Bill Rogers said they are always looking for the next best thing with recreation and are even looking to work with surrounding communities to find what works and benefits everyone.



Behm went over the draft plan they had prepared and shared public input on what residents would like to see. Among the more prevalent requests were a dog park and water and splash features for the kids. Residents are also interested in expanding trails and their connections, along with adult activity equipment at the township park to compliment the children’s playground. Behm said these aren’t things they have to commit to adding over the 5 year length of the plan, but they might be nice to explore. She suggested that they could research costs, consider where things would go and how they would be maintained in the meantime.



To help beat the early February deadline, the Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, January 13th to hopefully approve the final plan.