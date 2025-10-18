Genoa Township Master Plan Survey Now Open

October 18, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A community survey regarding the master plan in Genoa Township is now open.



A Master Plan is a long-range vision for the future of the community, which is updated every five years.



The Board of Trustees approved the start of the update process back in February. The timeline is roughly 10-12 months - with opportunities for community participation.



A link to the survey is provided.



Residents are encouraged to share it with friends, family, neighbors, businesses, and stakeholders etc.



The survey will be “the major guide for the Genoa Township Planning Commission as they evaluate community preferences and priorities in determining how to preserve and enhance community character, ensure preparedness for the future and take actions to strengthen the local economy for all current and future residents”.



Some community members – and some board members - have expressed concerns about over-development and a desire to maintain the more rural character of the township. A large group banded together to fight the Latson Road project involving large-scale commercial and light industrial development.



The survey will be live until Monday, December 15th. It takes roughly 25 to 40 minutes and can be done all at once, or in different sections until complete.



The township said “We understand this is a big ask of your valuable time, but these are significant questions, and we need to understand your views in order to craft a representative plan for our future”.